BLink (BLINK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.37 Million

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 28th. One BLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. BLink has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $75,248.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLink has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00054210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00118779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00163873 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,728 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

