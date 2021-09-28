Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,832 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.74% of Blueprint Medicines worth $37,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.6% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,180,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,803,000 after buying an additional 51,632 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $5,228,356. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $106.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.94.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

