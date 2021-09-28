BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 50,424 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 144.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,424 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cameco by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -523.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

