BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,974 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Paramount Group worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Paramount Group by 176.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Paramount Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGRE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.39.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

