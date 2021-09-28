Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,493 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.20% of Bristow Group worth $16,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,997,000 after acquiring an additional 261,128 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,179,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,413,000 after acquiring an additional 201,836 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the first quarter worth $2,444,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the first quarter worth $1,423,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,325 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTOL opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $904.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.41. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $100,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

