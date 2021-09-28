Brokerages Anticipate Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Graco reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,105,000 after acquiring an additional 198,109 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Graco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Graco by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after buying an additional 82,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Graco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Graco by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $72.09. The company had a trading volume of 765,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,958. Graco has a twelve month low of $60.52 and a twelve month high of $80.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

