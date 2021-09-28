Brokerages Anticipate Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Nine analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.93. Workday also posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

WDAY stock traded down $10.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,413.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday has a 12 month low of $201.62 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.81.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $75,008,412.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Workday by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Workday by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $2,339,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $6,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

