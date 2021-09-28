Brokerages Expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will announce $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. Medtronic reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,775 shares of company stock worth $12,685,433. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $126.25. 158,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,598. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

