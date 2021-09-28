Brokerages Expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. The Procter & Gamble posted earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $5.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Procter & Gamble.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.10. 120,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,942,795. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.79. The company has a market cap of $340.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.