Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,854 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.3% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $59.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

