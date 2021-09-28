Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.06, but opened at $22.81. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas shares last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 450,043 shares traded.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on COG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Johnson Rice lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

