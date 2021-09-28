Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Trading Up 2.6%

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)’s stock price rose 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.07 and last traded at $38.37. Approximately 10,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 421,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.62 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cactus by 212.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 136,250 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth $875,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 104,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

