Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) by 280.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,747 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.81% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 308.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 128,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 78,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of SDVY opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.