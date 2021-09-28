Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period.

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $60.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.60.

