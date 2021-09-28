Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.82. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $104.94.

