Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 260.9% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 18.1% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $9,022,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $163.61 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.93.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.35.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

