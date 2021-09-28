Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.24% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,322,000.

HYXF opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.27. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.66 and a one year high of $52.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

