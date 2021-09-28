Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,341 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthpoint LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Sirius XM by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 122.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

SIRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.59.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

