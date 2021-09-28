Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,669 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $16.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.