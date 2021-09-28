Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.22% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $727,000.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

