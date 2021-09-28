Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.77% of Bancroft Fund worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Bancroft Fund by 37.8% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 32,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 103.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 68.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,814.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BCV opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $36.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

Bancroft Fund Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

