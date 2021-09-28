Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 495.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 63,826 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $29,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,214,000 after buying an additional 1,237,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,147,000 after buying an additional 509,193 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 5.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,037,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,537,000 after buying an additional 53,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,489,000 after buying an additional 210,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNOM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

VNOM opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 471.43%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

