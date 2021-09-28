Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 54,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.05. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $52.67.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

