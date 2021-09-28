Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,496 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,779,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,739,000 after acquiring an additional 817,443 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,578,000 after acquiring an additional 795,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,635,000 after acquiring an additional 697,691 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $67,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

