Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,556 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter worth $1,067,000. Selway Asset Management raised its position in shares of Camping World by 29.0% in the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 6.8% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 111,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at about $4,787,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at about $912,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.14.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

