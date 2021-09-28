Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 29,425 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,425 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

NYSE:RKT opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion and a PE ratio of 5.48. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.