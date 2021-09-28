Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMHQ. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 162.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.84 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.51.

