Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $441.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.25. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

