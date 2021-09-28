Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Capital City Bank Group worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCBG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $293,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 65.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,913,000 after purchasing an additional 165,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $414.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, Director Allan G. Bense acquired 4,584 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,205 shares in the company, valued at $142,032.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

