Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,600 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up about 2.0% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $9,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,010,000 after acquiring an additional 640,591 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,158,000 after buying an additional 395,668 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,554,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,199,000 after acquiring an additional 50,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

CAH traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.02. 62,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average of $56.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

