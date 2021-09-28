CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Up 2.9%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)’s share price shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 6,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 264,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

CMAX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.12.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMAX. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,241,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,008,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter valued at $42,828,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth about $38,114,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,973,000.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

