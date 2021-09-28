Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 211,594 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 211,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $14,233,928.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 350,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $22,662,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 509,111 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $34,818,101.29.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $30,015,000.00.

Shares of ZI traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.02. 4,474,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,183. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

