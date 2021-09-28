Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 7.3%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) traded down 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.51 and last traded at $63.51. 24,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,840,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.53.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAVA. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.60.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.73 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.