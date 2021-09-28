Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 7.3%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) traded down 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.51 and last traded at $63.51. 24,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,840,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.53.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAVA. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Sell-side analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

