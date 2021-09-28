CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) vs. JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Financial Survey

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

CatchMark Timber Trust has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CatchMark Timber Trust and JBG SMITH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CatchMark Timber Trust -5.12% -4.42% -0.98% JBG SMITH Properties -14.87% -2.85% -1.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CatchMark Timber Trust and JBG SMITH Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CatchMark Timber Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 JBG SMITH Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.47%. JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.42%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JBG SMITH Properties is more favorable than CatchMark Timber Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CatchMark Timber Trust and JBG SMITH Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CatchMark Timber Trust $104.29 million 5.63 -$17.51 million ($0.36) -33.36 JBG SMITH Properties $602.72 million 6.56 -$62.30 million $1.19 25.19

CatchMark Timber Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JBG SMITH Properties. CatchMark Timber Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JBG SMITH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CatchMark Timber Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. CatchMark Timber Trust pays out -150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JBG SMITH Properties pays out 75.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CatchMark Timber Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and JBG SMITH Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CatchMark Timber Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses. The Real Estate segment includes timberland sales, cost of timberland sales and large dispositions. The Investment Management segment includes investments in and income/loss from unconsolidated joint ventures and asset management fee revenues earned for management of these joint ventures. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

