Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.20. 5,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,133,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.80 price target on the stock.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

