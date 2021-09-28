CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) vs. 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Head-To-Head Contrast

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 360 DigiTech and CCUR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|360 DigiTech
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
|CCUR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares 360 DigiTech and CCUR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|360 DigiTech
|$2.08 billion
|1.45
|$535.88 million
|$3.50
|5.67
|CCUR
|$5.87 million
|4.29
|$12.23 million
|N/A
|N/A
360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.
Profitability
This table compares 360 DigiTech and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|360 DigiTech
|36.45%
|51.83%
|20.61%
|CCUR
|-41.62%
|-3.22%
|-2.81%
Risk and Volatility
360 DigiTech has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
49.3% of 360 DigiTech shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
360 DigiTech beats CCUR on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About 360 DigiTech
360 DigiTech, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement. 360 Finance was founded on July 25, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
About CCUR
CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.
Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.