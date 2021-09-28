Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Justin Edge Sells 3,000 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Justin Edge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Justin Edge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Justin Edge sold 9,000 shares of Certara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $301,500.00.

CERT traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.64. 789,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,137. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -102.00.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Certara by 42.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Certara by 6,519.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 411,924 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the second quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Certara by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,282,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,006,000 after purchasing an additional 259,100 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

