CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,701 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.19% of CGI worth $42,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CGI by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,483,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after purchasing an additional 620,565 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in CGI by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in CGI by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,709,000 after purchasing an additional 493,873 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CGI by 1,110.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 228,324 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in CGI by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,869,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,902,000 after purchasing an additional 226,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.98 and its 200-day moving average is $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $93.06.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. Analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

CGI Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

