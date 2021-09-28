Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $34,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 48.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $821.13.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHTR traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $732.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,043. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.46 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $770.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $707.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.