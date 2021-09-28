Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Buys 48,000 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 36,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $842,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 84,018 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.96 per share, with a total value of $1,845,035.28.

On Monday, September 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 38,273 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $845,833.30.

On Friday, September 17th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 37,913 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $864,037.27.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 89,864 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $1,975,210.72.

On Monday, September 13th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 83,178 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,944,701.64.

On Friday, September 10th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 30,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.11 per share, with a total value of $753,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 33,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $870,836.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 31,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.76 per share, with a total value of $834,912.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $1,674,400.00.

Shares of MYOV stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.55. 561,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,844. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.87. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MYOV. SVB Leerink started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

