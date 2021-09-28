Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 2.3% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Chubb by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 444.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $2.75 on Tuesday, reaching $175.68. 27,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,200. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.49 and its 200-day moving average is $169.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

