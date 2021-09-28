Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.20% of Cincinnati Financial worth $37,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

