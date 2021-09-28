Citigroup Inc. Acquires 39,379 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,379 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Holly Energy Partners worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 429.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 126,609 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 467,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. Analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 74.47%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

