Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,676 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.34% of Agenus worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Agenus alerts:

In other Agenus news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $72,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.35. Agenus Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.