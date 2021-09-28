Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Matson worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matson during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Matson by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Matson during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Matson by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Matson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average of $69.56.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.54 million. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $333,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,966,819.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $61,041.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,613 shares of company stock worth $3,079,783 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

