Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 358,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Retail Properties of America worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 805,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 46.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 45.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 241,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 75,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 142.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. Research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPAI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

