Citigroup Inc. Has $3.95 Million Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,473 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of UFP Industries worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 20,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UFPI opened at $70.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.50.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UFPI. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

