Citigroup Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,795 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at about $1,906,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth about $260,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 533.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 92,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth about $38,657,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 669,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029,875.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $409,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and sold 1,076,545 shares valued at $37,753,460. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GDRX opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $64.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDRX. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

