Citigroup Inc. Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,068 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Acuity Brands worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands stock opened at $179.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.92. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.59.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.