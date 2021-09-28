Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 10,794.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,871 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.19% of Myovant Sciences worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 775,758 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after buying an additional 597,216 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $8,218,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,893,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $6,847,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYOV stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $44,880.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 730,601 shares of company stock valued at $16,713,133 and sold 32,709 shares valued at $759,981. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

